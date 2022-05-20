7th Annual MAD Dash 5K Fun Run/Walk draws in hundreds

May 20, 2022

The Make a Difference (MAD) Dash is the latest community event to reap the benefits of the return to full in-person participation.

Last weekend, hundreds of people and organizations participated in the 7th annual MAD Dash 5K Fun Run/Walk to raise money for the Raymore-Peculiar Public School Foundation. The two-day event included a 5K run/walk and the Ray-Pec You Matter Night.

On the evening of May 13, event organizers and participants gathered at the Raymore-Peculiar High School Panther Stadium to support the Ray-Pec Public School Foundation with a little exercise. Thousands of dollars were raised after hundreds of entries were received for the MAD Dash 5K.

Runners and walkers welcomed a warm, cloudless evening as they made their way around the perimeter of the school district property in addition to four laps around the track. They were greeted with cheers and praise at the finish line by volunteers.

In addition to the 5K, the MAD Dash also included food, music and activities for kids. Those that could not attend had the option to attend virtually. Virtual participants had the option to run or walk the 5K at any time. The first 400 participants, in-person and virtual, received a t-shirt and Dash Pack with goodies from sponsors.

The following night at Panther Stadium was all about the teenagers. Touted as “by teens, for teens,” The Ray-Pec You Matter Night featured live performances by Noah Austin, Rock U America, Outnumber and Lites Out.

The Raymore-Peculiar Public School Foundation is a charitable organization that supports and celebrates excellence in education. Since 1991, the foundation has awarded $143,750 in scholarships and academic awards for 263 students and $43,915.41 in grants for 388 educational programs.

The foundation offers financial support for educational opportunities that might not otherwise be possible. It also leads many initiatives – CAN (Caring About Nutrition) – a backpack food program for students on the weekend; Ray-Pec Cares – helps supply school supplies, clothing, and meet other needs as well; Big Brothers Big Sisters; and #YouMatterRP, an organization that helps encourage students in their everyday lives.

The Raymore-Peculiar Public School Foundation is funded through private donations from individuals and local businesses, fundraising events, and partnership activities that enhance education for Raymore-Peculiar students. To donate, go to DonateNow.NetworkForGood.org/RPFoundation.