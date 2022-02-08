  • Home
  • Separator
  • Separator
  • Separator
  • Separator
  • Separator
  • Separator
  • Separator
  • Separator

© All rights reserved. Powered by YOOtheme.

American Legion in Raymore

American Legion to meet February 16 at Belton Police Department

By Raymore Journal staff

The American Legion Unit 488 and Auxiliary will meet on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 7:00pm.

This will be held at the Belton Police Department, 7001 E. 163rd St., Belton, Missouri.

Current and prospective new members including spouses, mothers, wives, daughters, and granddaughters of all branches of the United States Military, veterans, and present-day service men and women are cordially invited to attend.

Latest News

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS

The Raymore Journal

Contact

Raymore Journal

108 N Madison Street
Raymore, MO 64083
816-322-6002

© All rights reserved. Website Design Firm GreenTie.com

Back to Top
Facebook
Twitter