Animal shelter fur babies need permanent home

Want any of these adorable dogs? Contact the Raymore Animal Shelter at 816-892-3053.

June 9, 2022

The Raymore Animal Shelter is seeking permanent homes for several dogs that are currently in foster homes. The shelter is currently offering $25 dog adoptions. All adoptions include spay/neuter services, vaccinations, microchipping and other routine services.

Shelters, rescues and foster homes across the Kansas City area and the nation are full and struggling with finding permanent homes for animals and Raymore is no exception.

Dogs like Veda, Lily, Hydro and Harvey are looking for forever families. Could it be you?

Veda is a young Akita mix. This very good girl gets along great with other dogs and loves walks.

Lily is a beautiful German Shepard who absolutely adores children and people, but wants your attention all to herself, so she needs to be the only dog in the family.

Hydro is a handsome husky mix male.

Harvey is around one year old and his foster mom says that he is mostly potty trained and is very sweet tempered. He likes to follow people around and is food motivated for learning. He’s currently learning lay, shake and wait commands and is catching on quickly. He’s amazing with children and is “10/10 a really great guy.”

LuLu is ready for a foster home. The Raymore Animal Shelter provides all the supplies and food, the foster just needs to provide the care and love.

LuLu came to the shelter with a horrible skin condition, but with love and care from Raymore Animal Control, has been vet-approved to go into a foster home to prepare for her forever home. She still has some temporary medical needs, like medicated baths a few times a week and some medical treatments for an ear infection, however she is more than ready to get out of the shelter and into a home for a fresh start.

Fostering provides shelter pets with a loving and stable home on a temporary basis until suitable permanent homes are found.

Fostering is invaluable because it helps shelter pets get used to a home environment, helps Raymore Animal Control officers learn more about the pet so they can find the best home possible and gets the animal used to being around other pets and different types of people, all while keeping the dog out of the shelter environment, which can be very stressful on an animal.

If you’re interested in meeting any of these adoptable dogs or opening your home to a foster dog, please contact the Raymore Animal Shelter at 816-892-3053 or send a message to @RaymoreAnimalShelter on Facebook.