April 5 ballot questions in Cass County, explained

“Shall the Public Water Supply District No. 2 of Cass County, Missouri, issue its waterworks revenue bonds in an aggregate amount not to exceed $8,000,000 to acquire, construct, improve and upgrade the water system to serve the district, including without limitation, to replace obsolete glued joint piping, to increase water capacity throughout the water system, to maintain compliance with drinking water regulations, and to be eligible to obtain grants and low-cost loans?”

A rare move from Cass County PWSD No. 2, the district is asking for approval of an $8 million bond. Established in 1967, PWSD No. 2 has passed a bond only once in 1985 for $4 million.

According to the water supply district, the original distribution system used a Class 160 pressure class pipe with glued joints to reduce costs. At the time, there were only 300 customers.

More than 50 years later, the original glue joint pipe has reached its useful life, resulting in an increase in water losses. About 17 miles of original pipe needs to be replaced. The water district has already replaced about 10 miles of pipe since 2012. Replacement of the remaining glue joint is essential to maintain water quality, pressure and to control lost water, according to the water district.

Cass County PWSD No. 2 states that bond capacity is necessary to take advantage of all federal or state funding for improvement projects. Pipe replacement is estimated to cost $9.5 million. Total bond capacity should cover required improvements for at least 10 years.

For more information, the water district will hold a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, at the water district office located at 807 E. 187th St. in Belton.