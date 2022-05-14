Ascension Chiropractic opens on Sunrise Drive

A new business is in town: Ascension Chiropractic located at 214 Sunrise Drive.
The Raymore Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of Ascension Chiropractic. Owned by Dr. Ryan Yocum, D.C., and his wife Karlee Yocum, a registered radiologic technologist, the neurologically focused practice strives to help with:
According to the company website, Ascension Chiropractic specializes in upper cervical care, meaning Dr. Yocum not only looks to the spine for disease, but he narrows the focus to C1 (the atlas) and C2 (the axis). According to Dr. Yocum, much of the chronic discomfort we experience can be traced back to the two vertebrae that support and pivot the head.
Business hours are:
Monday – 9am – 1pm & 3:00pm – 5:30pm
Tuesday – 9am – 1pm & 3:00pm – 5:30pm
Wednesday – 10am -1pm & 3:00pm – 6:00pm
Thursday – 8:30am -12:30pm & 3:00pm – 5:30pm
Friday – Sunday – CLOSED
For more information, call 816.441.9004, email info@ascensionchiro.com or go to AscensionChiro.com.
Since 2016, Dr. Michael Brucks has been passionate about helping his community experience optimal health. He specializes in pain relief, carefully selected therapies and optimal wellness care. He looks forward to being of service to you!
The Cullen Funeral Home, Inc. was founded in November 1992 to serve the communities of Cass County and the surrounding Kansas City area. We open our doors to everyone and strive to promote personalized care and understanding to each family that entrusts us with their loved ones.
Community Bank has the perfect checking account for your personal or business use. Open a checking account in Raymore, Peculiar, or Harrisonville and receive an instant issue debit card and eco-friendly options.