Ascension Chiropractic opens on Sunrise Drive

May 14, 2022

A new business is in town: Ascension Chiropractic located at 214 Sunrise Drive.

The Raymore Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of Ascension Chiropractic. Owned by Dr. Ryan Yocum, D.C., and his wife Karlee Yocum, a registered radiologic technologist, the neurologically focused practice strives to help with:

Headaches/migraines

Digestive issues

Infertility

Sleeping difficulty

Neck/back pain

Allergies

Numbness

Athletic performance

Improved immune function

Colic

Anxiety/stress

According to the company website, Ascension Chiropractic specializes in upper cervical care, meaning Dr. Yocum not only looks to the spine for disease, but he narrows the focus to C1 (the atlas) and C2 (the axis). According to Dr. Yocum, much of the chronic discomfort we experience can be traced back to the two vertebrae that support and pivot the head.

Business hours are:

Monday – 9am – 1pm & 3:00pm – 5:30pm

Tuesday – 9am – 1pm & 3:00pm – 5:30pm

Wednesday – 10am -1pm & 3:00pm – 6:00pm

Thursday – 8:30am -12:30pm & 3:00pm – 5:30pm

Friday – Sunday – CLOSED

For more information, call 816.441.9004, email info@ascensionchiro.com or go to AscensionChiro.com.