Belton Host Lions Club’s recycling turns into benches

This bench at Cleveland Lake in Belton is the result of 500 pounds of recycled plastic collected by the Belton Host Lions Club. (Tyson Fisher / Raymore Journal)

For almost three years, the Belton Host Lions Club has been participating in the Trex Corporation recycling project. They would like to say “Thank you” to all the residents of our community who helped them reach the plastic recycling goal of 1,500 pounds of plastic which was shipped to the Trex Corporation. Also, the club sends a thank you to its local Hy-Vee store for its assistance in shipping.

Because of the Belton citizens’ efforts, the Belton Host Lions Club has saved 1,500 pounds of plastic from the landfill. For each 500 pounds of recycled plastic, the club earns a park bench. The club has earned three benches which they have donated to the following:

Bench #1 resides at the Ronald McDonald House on Cherry Street in Kansas City, Mo., for the enjoyment of the children and their families.

Bench #2 was placed at Cleveland Lake in Belton. Thank you to Kevin Feeback and the Park Department for their assistance in installing this bench.

Bench #3 is on order and due to arrive in Belton around early Spring and will also be donated to the City Park Department.

According to its website, Trex sponsors local recycling programs in universities and communities throughout the country. If a team can collect more than 500 pounds of plastic refuse in a six-month span (about 40,500 plastic bags), Trex will donate a high-performance composite bench to the team’s school or community.

Participants choose a six-month collection window, and Trex will provide recycling bins. A volunteer weighs and report the collected materials every month before delivering them to one of Trex’s participating drop-off retailer locations.

This project shows how much can be done with recycling plastic to the benefit of our community. Thanks again to all!