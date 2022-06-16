Belton Regional Medical Center names new chief financial officer

June 16, 2022

Belton Regional Medical Center—part of HCA Midwest Health, Kansas City’s leading and most comprehensive healthcare provider—has named Lindsey Kaminski as chief financial officer.

Kaminski comes to Belton Regional Medical Center from another HCA Midwest Health hospital, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, where she served as controller since 2016. In her new position, Kaminski will oversee the financial, accounting and budgetary functions of Belton Regional Medical Center, a 71-bed acute care hospital serving southern Jackson and northern Cass counties.

Kaminski served as controller at Belton Regional Medical Center 2012 to 2015. In addition to serving as Overland Park Regional Medical Center’s controller, she previously served in the assistant controller role there and as assistant controller for Research Medical Center.

Developing financial acumen in these roles, Kaminski also graduated from the HCA Executive Development Program in 2020, further honing her leadership skills. She has a proven track record of successful financial management—including investment and strategic projects—for healthcare facilities, and a reputation as a dedicated and collaborative leader.

“We are pleased to welcome Lindsey back to the Belton Regional Medical Center family,” says Belton Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Todd Krass. “As a proven leader with deep financial experience and expertise, Lindsey is known for a results-oriented approach and an ability to think strategically. She will play a pivotal role in continuing our 38-year history of driving innovation and delivering high-quality healthcare to the communities we serve.”

“I am thrilled to rejoin the talented and committed Belton Regional Medical Center family of physicians, nurses and ancillary staff,” Kaminski says. “I am proud to uphold the compassionate, patient-centered values of HCA Midwest Health here at BRMC and be part of a team devoted to providing the community high-quality, innovative patient care through prevention, education and treatment.”

Kaminski earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting from the University of Kansas and her Master of Business Administration from Washburn University.

For more information about Belton Regional Medical Center and its full spectrum of comprehensive services, visit BeltonRegionalMedicalCenter.com.