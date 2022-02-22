Candidate filing for August primary election underway

Candidate filing, pursuant to RSMo section 115.127.5, opened at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 and will close on March 29 at 5 p.m. Candidates are responsible for knowing if they meet the qualifications for the office they intend to file for.

Individuals planning to file for office must possess a paid filing fee receipt from a political party; a copy of an affidavit (does not apply to candidates running for U.S. Congress) filed with the Department of Revenue; and proof of identity – voter identification card, Missouri driver’s license, birth certificate, or other form of certified identification.

Filing fees include $500 for statewide office or U.S. senator; $300 for U.S. representative, circuit court judge, or state senator; and $150 for state representative. The following offices are up for election:

1 U.S. Senate seat

8 U.S. Representatives seats

State Auditor

17 state Senate seats – even-numbered districts

163 state Representatives seats

Various circuit court judges

Associate circuit court judges must file with the local election authority.

Representatives from the political parties and the Department of Revenue were available at the Secretary of State’s office only on opening day to provide documentation if an individual has not obtained the necessary documents prior. The four established parties in Missouri are Constitution, Democratic, Libertarian and Republican.

Deadline for submitting petitions for independent candidate nominations for the Nov. 8 election is at 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 1. Petitions for new parties and candidate nominations are also due by 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 1. Submissions for a Write-in Candidate Declaration of Intent November election is at 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 28.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, a Write-in Candidate is a person whose name is not printed on the ballot and who has filed a Declaration of Intent to be a Write-in Candidate for election to office with the proper election authority. It is not necessary to file a Declaration of Intent if there are no candidates on the ballot for that office.

Primary elections are held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in August in even-numbered years. This year, the election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Additional information and a detailed listing of requirements can be found on the secretary of state’s website at sos.mo.gov. Contact the Elections Division for more information at 573-751-2301 or email at elections@sos.mo.gov.