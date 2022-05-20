Captain Jim Wilson named Raymore’s next police chief

May 20, 2022

Raymore Police Department’s Capt. Jim Wilson will replace Chief Jan Zimmerman as the city’s top cop after she retires in August.

The city made the announcement on Wednesday, May 18, after a lengthy search.

According to the city, Wilson has nearly three decades of service with the Raymore Police Department and currently serves as Operations Division Commander. His professional history within the department includes patrol, investigations and all facets of administrative duties.

“I believe deeply in teamwork and customer service,” Wilson said in a statement. “The collaboration between the community and the police department makes for an outstanding team and I’m excited to build upon those same partnerships as Raymore Chief of Police.”

Wilson has brought several community outreach programs to Raymore, including the National Drug Take Back partnership with the DEA for collection and safe disposal of unused and expired prescription drugs and the popular annual Shop with a Cop program that allows officers to take children in need of a little extra holiday cheer gift shopping every December.

Wilson is a founding member and current president of the Cass County Youth Court and is involved in numerous boards, committees and associations throughout the state.

City Manager Jim Feuerborn made the decision to promote Capt. Jim Wilson. Although the hire ended up being internal, Capt. Wilson had to compete for the job during what the city called a “rigorous hiring process.”

With the assistance of the Missouri Police Chiefs Association (MOPCA), that process included a written exercise graded by police chiefs from across the state as well as interviews by panels consisting of City of Raymore department heads and representatives from MOPCA, Belton Chief of Police Scott Lyons, Raymore Municipal Judge Ross Nigro, City Attorney Jonathan Zerr and Pleasant Hill City Manager Shelby Teuful.

“As chief of police, Deputy Chief Wilson will continue a tradition of exceptional leadership that has been a hallmark in Raymore for decades,” Feuerborn said in a statement. “As Raymore continues to grow, the respect he has earned from the police department command staff, officers and civilian staff he will be leading will serve our citizens well. He is a well-known leader in this community and with public safety agencies in Cass County and in the metropolitan area.”

The Raymore Journal was with Cass County Sheriff Jeff Weber when the official announcement was made.

“(Wilson) brings institutional knowledge of the (police department) and historical knowledge of that community,” Sheriff Weber told The Raymore Journal. “You can’t walk in from outside and get that. He’s rooted in that organization. He’s a good person. He’ll do a great job.”