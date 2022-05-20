Cass Career Center presents end-of-the-year awards

Harrisonville High School senior Ella Shelton receives her certificate after being named the Outstanding Ag Senior during the 2022 Cass Career Center end of year awards.

May 20, 2022

Cass Career Center students received numerous honors during the Senior Excellence Ceremony, which took place on the evening of May 4. Students from ten school districts received awards.



Each program at Cass Career Center recognized an Outstanding Senior. Those recognized were Harrisonville senior Ella Shelton, agriculture; Drexel senior Caleb Kasper, automotive technology; Harrisonville senior Cody Golay, construction technology; Midway senior Katelynn Hawley, Criminal Justice/CSI; Archie senior Savannah Rogo, EMT; Harrisonville senior Abigail Wilburn, Fire Science; Raymore-Peculiar senior Emily VanSchepen, Health Science; Harrisonville senior Isaiah Bliss, marketing; Archie senior Parker Foreman, networking & cybersecurity; and Lone Jack senior Jaden Shoemaker, welding.



One student from each of the sending schools was honored as an Outstanding Sending School Senior. The recipients of these awards were Adrian, Mason Reid, Welding; Archie, Breanna Taylor, Marketing; Belton, Hanna Christensen, CJ/CSI; Drexel, Caleb Kasper, Automotive; Harrisonville, Morgan Kampe, Agriculture and Construction Technology; Lee’s Summit, Thomas Lucas, Agriculture and Fire Science; Lone Jack, Paige Brown, CJ/CSI; Pleasant Hill, Hadelynn Smith, CJ/CSI; and Raymore-Peculiar, Laine Schmalzried, Agriculture.



Two students were also recognized by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary for the Breaking Traditions Awards. These awards recognize students pursuing a career field where individuals of one gender comprise less than 25% of the individuals employed in that field. The two honorable mention recipients were Harrisonville senior Tawnee Robertson, Fire Science and Raymore-Peculiar senior Laine Schmalzried, Agriculture.



Several scholarships were announced during the senior awards ceremony. Recipients included Archie senior Parker Foreman and Harrisonville senior Braeden Elifrits, Building Success scholarship; Harrisonville seniors Ethan Otis and Amy Rhodes, Heartland Roadrunners Car Club scholarship; Raymore-Peculiar senior Laine Schmalzried, Wendell Yeager Rotary Club scholarship; Archie senior Parker Foreman and Harrisonville senior Nate Leidig, National Technical Honor Society Jon H. Poteat scholarship; Harrisonville senior Macie Collings and Archie senior Parker Foreman, Jerry Tabb Memorial Scholarship, Midway senior Clay Palmer and Archie senior Randy Coty, Jared Fizer Memorial scholarship.



Harrisonville High School senior Isaiah Bliss received the evening’s top award, which is a $1,000 CCC Achievement Scholarship. Bliss is a three-year student in the Marketing program at Cass Career Center. Along with this award, Isaiah also received the Joel Matthews Memorial Scholarship for $250. Harrisonville senior Morgan Kampe, Agriculture and Construction Technology student, was the runner-up and received a $750 CCC Achievement Scholarship. Belton senior Doran Winkert, Welding was third and received a $500 scholarship, and Harrisonville senior Amy Rhodes, Agriculture and Health Sciences, was fourth and received $250.