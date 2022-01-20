Around 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 19, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Unit arrested one person in a stolen 2019 Kia Forte near 163rd and Spring Valley Road in Belton following a short vehicle pursuit.

Cass County deputies responded to the area of E. 155th Street north of Belton after receiving information that a Kansas City Police helicopter had followed a stolen vehicle to the area just north of Cass County. The suspect in the stolen vehicle had fled from KCPD officers earlier in the day and was being pursued by Grandview Police when deputies arrived in the area.

Cass County deputies and Belton Police searched the area south of 155th Street near Spring Valley where they located the stolen vehicle. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at which time the driver sped away.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Unit deputies were able to deploy a Grappler device and stop the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody without further incident.

“This pursuit lasted just two minutes from the time deputies started chasing the suspect until they were able to deploy their Grappler device and bring the pursuit to a quick and safe conclusion,” Sherriff Jeff Weber said in a statement. “I will continue to provide our deputies with the proper resources, such as the Grappler, to apprehend these dangerous criminals and keep Cass County safe.”

The driver, Marcus A. Howard, 26, Belton, was arrested and transported to the Cass County jail.

The Cass County Prosecutor’s Office charged Howard with Felony Tampering with a Motor Vehicle and Felony Resisting Arrest Creating a Substantial Risk of Serious Injury/Death to Any Person. The judge in the case released Howard with a signature bond.