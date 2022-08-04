Cass County Health Department services move to new location

August 4, 2022

Beginning August 1st, 2022, all Cass County Health Department (CCHD) services will be available at the new health department location at 1411 South Commercial Street in Harrisonville, MO.



All previous CCHD locations will be permanently closed to the public beginning at 4:30 pm on Thursday, July 28th, 2022. Regular hours of operation and scheduling for all services will resume on Monday, August 1st, 2022 at the new location. These services include but are not limited to adult and child immunizations, COVID-19 testing, all COVID-19 vaccinations, and vital records printing.



The CCHD Back to School Immunization Clinics for school-aged children will also be serviced out of the new location on August 1st-5th & 8th-12th from 9:00 am-5:30 pm on a walk-in basis. These clinics accept private insurance (Humana, Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Healthcare, Cigna, Aetna) as well as Medicaid, uninsured or underinsured patients, and patients who prefer to self-pay. Pricing for patients who prefer to self-pay is $10 for one immunization and $20 total for two or more immunizations.



For additional information about the new CCHD location or to schedule a clinic service, call 816-380-8425.