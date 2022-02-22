Cass County high school winter sports roundup

Cass County High School winter sports teams have entered post season competition and the county has already earned its first state champion of 2022.

Harrisonville’s Carson Miller won the Class 2, 220-pound state wrestling championship this past week in Columbia.

As a team, Miller helped the Wildcats to a 19th-place team finish with 55.5 points.

Miller was the lone Cass County wrestler to win a championship, while both Raymore-Peculiar and Belton High Schools earned one medalist each.

Ray-Pec, which finished in 31st place in Class 4 with 16 points had Kanen Huff earn a 3rd place finish in the Class 4, 160-pound division. Belton, which finished in 22nd place in Class 4 with 25 points, was represented by Lucas Riley, who placed third in the Class 4, 182-pound division.

Sherwood placed 37th as a team in the Class 1 state tournament with 9 points. Mason Smith earned a third place finish for the Marksmen in the Class 1, 120-pound division.

Basketball is beginning postseason action this week while teams wrapped up regular season competition this past week.

The Ray-Pec boys finished the regular season with a 10-14 record after dropping their final two games of the regular season, falling 66-33 against Liberty on Tuesday and finishing the regular season with a 58-50 defeat at the hands of Park Hill on Friday night.

The Lady Panthers, meanwhile, finished with a 6-17 overall record as they lost to Liberty last Monday night 41-39 to conclude their regular season.

The Belton Pirate boys basketball team is entering postseason via a winning streak as the Pirates will take a 12-12 record into postseason play as the finished the season with a 61-49 victory over Kansas City Truman last Tuesday and finished the regular season with a 58-45 victory over Fort Osage last Friday.

The Lady Pirates suffered a 43-16 defeat at Truman last Monday.

The Harrisonville Wildcat boys basketball team is taking a 5-19 record into postseason action as they opened last week with a 50-33 win over Clinton but saw their game against Louisburg on Thursday get snowed out before closing the regular season on Friday falling 58-45 against Clinton.

The Lady Wildcats, meanwhile, closed out with back-to-back wins and will take a 21-4 record into postseason play as the Harrisonville girls opened last week with 59-47 win over Clinton and closed with a 47-32 victory over Center.

The Archie High School Whirlwind boys basketball team is also riding a winning streak heading into postseason play as they closed the regular season with a pair of victories last week. The Whirlwinds opened play last week on Monday with a 51-36 win over Appleton City and then closed regular season play with a 56-49 win over Liberal. The Whirlwinds game against Rich Hill on Thursday was postponed due to weather.

The Whirlwinds opened Class 2, District 14 play this past Monday with a 68-44 victory over Kansas City Lutheran and played the 2nd round contest on Wednesday.

The Lady Whirlwinds also closed out the regular season with back-to-back wins as they defeated Appleton City 66-42 on Monday and closed the regular season with a 58-29 victory at Liberal on Tuesday. Like the Whirlwind boys, Archie’s games against Rich Hill on Thursday were postponed due to snow.

The Lady Whirlwinds opened Class 2, District 14 action this past Saturday with a 57-15 victory over Crest Ridge and played Lakeside (10-13) in the tournament’s 2nd round this past Tuesday.

The Drexel Bobcat boys basketball team also takes a winning streak into postseason as the Bobcats closed the regular season winning three games last week.

The Bobcats opened the week with a 66-51 win at Miami on Monday before knocking off Cass County-rival Midway 42-40 on Tuesday and closing the regular season with a 46-26 victory over Jasper on Thursday. The Bobcats took a 12-13 into Class 1, District 6 play on Monday night against Montrose.

The Lady Bobcats put together a 2-1 week to close the regular season as they defeated Miami on Monday 45-36 and Midway on Tuesday 39-32 but fell 66-31 against Jasper on Thursday to close the regular season.

The Lady Bobcats opened Clas 1, District 7 play on Saturday with a 44-25 win over Midway and played Hume this past Tuesday in the tournament’s 2nd round.

The Midway High School boys closed out the 2021-22 regular season with an 11-13 record this past Tuesday when they fell 42-40 against Cass County-rival Drexel.

The Midway Lady Vikings will take an 8-15 record into postseason play after they closed the regular season the same way as the Midway boys, falling 39-32 at Drexel.

The Pleasant Hill boys’ basketball team will take an 8-12 record ingo the Class 4, District 13 tournament where they will be the No. 2 seed. The Roosters closed out the 2021-22 regular season last Monday with a 60-58 victory over Lamar. They will play the winner of the Knob Noster vs. Clinton district opener. The Rosters began district action this past Tuesday.

The Pleasant Hill Chicks are going into postseason play looking to get their momentum back as they closed the regular season with back-to-back losses.

The Chicks opened last week falling 61-56 at St. Michael the Arch Angel and then finished the regular season falling 49-38 against Oak Grove.

The Chicks began Class 4, District 13 play this past Monday night where they took on Clinton on Monday.

The Sherwood High School Marksmen spent most of the regular season in basketball searching for a victory and in their 22nd game they found it.

The Marksmen opened last week losing for the 21st straight time, 61-29 at El Dorado Springs, but came back on Tuesday night to score a 57-38 victory over Warsaw for their lone victory during the regular season.

The Sherwood boys then came out on Wednesday night and finished the regular season with a 68-25 defeat at the hands of Buffalo.

The Marksmen opened play in the Class 3, District 13 tournament this past Tuesday against El Dorado Springs.

The Sherwood High School Lady Marksmen, also finished the final week of the regular season with a 1-2 record as they opened with a 74-45 defeat at the hands of El Dorado Springs on Monday, bounced back to defeat Warsaw 58-24 on Tuesday before closing the regular season on Wednesday suffering a 54-45 defeat at the hands of Buffalo.

The Lady Marksmen opened play in the Class 3, District 13 tournament this past Monday against Butler.