Cass County man arrested for drug overdose death

Kyle P. Calhoun, 33, of Garden City was arrested for involuntary manslaughter related to the death of Harrisonville women who died after a drug overdose. (Courtesy Photo)
Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Garden City man for involuntary manslaughter, assault and distribution of a controlled substance related to the death of a Harrisonville woman that took place on March 19, 2021, in Garden City, Mo.
On March 19, 2021, deputies were called to a residence in the 100 block of Main St. in Garden City for an unresponsive female. Garden City EMS transported Amy M. McConville, 39, of Harrisonville, to Cass Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.
The Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Ms. McConville’s cause of death was from methamphetamine and fentanyl intoxication.
Investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office identified Kyle P. Calhoun, 33, Garden City as the person who supplied the drugs to the victim. Investigators were able to identify two more victims hospitalized as a result of drugs allegedly given to them by Mr. Calhoun. Those victims recovered following hospitalization with life threatening conditions.
“The charges in this nearly yearlong case are the result of a complex investigation that took hundreds of man hours. The loss of any life is tragic and we will continue to remove dangerous drugs from our community and those who distribute them,” said Sheriff Jeff Weber in a statement.
The Cass County Prosecutor’s Office charged Kyle P. Calhoun with Class C Felony of Involuntary Manslaughter First Degree.
He is currently held in the Cass County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.
