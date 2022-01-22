Cass County Collector of Revenue Chris Molendorp has released December 2021 property tax disbursement figures for Cass County’s local political subdivisions.

Molendorp announced $112,862,768.88 was disbursed to 70 separate local political subdivisions and the State of Missouri. This represents the largest December disbursement in Cass County history.

Cass County’s public-school districts were the largest recipients with total disbursements of $66,830,189.75. Of those districts, Raymore-Peculiar R-2 received $24,904,381.55; Belton R-124 received $16,675,450.43; and Harrisonville R-9 received $10,375,249.94. arrisonviulle R-9Harr

The second largest recipients were Cass County’s cities and villages. In total, Molendorp disbursed $12,479,590.32 in this category with Belton receiving the most at $4,639,752.86. Raymore received $3,454,280.75. Pleasant Hill received $1,072,231.46.

Cass County’s 14 fire and ambulance districts were the third largest recipients by category at $8,613,939.33. The South Metropolitan Fire and Ambulance District were the largest recipients in this category, receiving $4,484,723.74. West Peculiar Fire and Ambulance received $1,428,744.97 and Pleasant Hill Fire received $1,061,314.86.

“Cass County’s stunning commercial and residential growth is reflected in these collection numbers,” Molendorp said in a statement. “We’ve never had more real estate and personal property accounts than we do right now. I expect the growth in businesses and population to continue throughout 2022.”