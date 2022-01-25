Cass County Sheriff’s Citizens Academy accepting applications

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the 2022 Spring Sheriff’s Citizens Academy. The program is an eight-week course that gives citizens an in-depth look and hands on training into the career of law enforcement at the sheriff’s office. Citizens are instructed by deputies on the subject of patrol, jail, communications, investigations, court, and community policing.
The academy is an 8-week program, in which courses are held once per week on Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. until approximately 9:30 p.m. Each week a new topic is introduced and discussed. Citizens will also have the opportunity to ride along with a patrol deputy, work with jail deputies and communication officers. This enables them to observe first-hand how the sheriff’s office handles incidents.
Participants must be 18 years of age or older, have no felony or serious misdemeanor convictions and must be a resident or business owner in Cass County.
There is no cost for participants. Each student who successfully completes the citizen academy will take part in graduation.
The Sheriff’s Citizens Academy will begin on February 16th and seating is limited. Individuals interested in attending should visit CassMOSheriff.org/citizen/default.aspx to complete an application or email questions to jlk@cassmosheriff.org.
