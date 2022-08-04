Cass County students graduate from Park University in spring 2022

Park University announces its Spring 2022 graduates. The list of graduates includes those from the University’s flagship campus in Parkville as well as its 40 additional campuses across the country and online worldwide.
The University had 963 students eligible to graduate — 214 students received a master’s degree specialist degree and/or graduate certificate, and 749 students received a bachelor’s degree, associate degree and/or undergraduate certificate.
(Name, Degree Concentration [if applicable], Hometown and High School Attended [if provided])
Educational Specialist (in Educational Administration)
• Nicollette R. Vanwinkle, Raymore, Mo. (attended Raymore-Peculiar High School)
Master of Business Administration
• Joseph Steven Couch, Human Resource Management, Pleasant Hill, Mo. (attended Windsor [Mo.] High School)
Master of Education
• Kelly M. Anthony, Educational Leadership/Principalship, Raymore, Mo.
Master of Social Work
• Christina Louise Hubbard, Harrisonville, Mo. (attended Harrisonville High School)
(Honors designation key ([at least 30 earned credit hours prior to the last term of enrollment at Park University]):
• Summa Cum Laude (3.9 to 4.0 grade point average)
• Magna Cum Laude (3.7 to 3.899 GPA)
• Cum Laude (3.5 to 3.699 GPA)
(Name, Degree Concentration [if applicable], Hometown and High School Attended [if provided])
Bachelor of Fine Arts
• Sydni L. McGuire, Interior Design, Garden City, Mo. (attended Liberty [Mo.] High School)
Bachelor of Public Administration
• Brian J. Opoka, Public Service, Raymore, Mo. (attended Blue Springs [Mo.] High School)
Bachelor of Science
• Jacob A. Guhl, Business Administration/Management, Gladstone, Mo. (attended Heartland Christian School, Belton, Mo.)
• Amy M. Harrison, Business Administration/Human Resource Management, Blue Springs, Mo. (attended Harrisonville [Mo.] High School)
• Duane Williams, Criminal Justice Administration/Security, Raymore, Mo. (attended Manual High School, Peoria, Ill.)
Bachelor of Science in Education
• Samuel David Marconett, Secondary Education/Social Science, Belton, Mo. (attended Blue Ridge Christian School, Kansas City, Mo.)
