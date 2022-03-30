City council candidates state their case

Question 2:

How do you envision Raymore in five to 10 years?

TOWNSEND: Referring to the 19% growth since the last U.S. Census, Townsend said Raymore is poised to surpass Belton in population within five years. Based on the last budget, Townsend said the city has grown by 39% since 2006.

With that said, the incumbent said the council needs to be careful when making future decisions. Specifically, he said single-family homes cannot be grouped into one area.

Additionally, Townsend has been fighting for more funding and visibility regarding traffic mitigation in Raymore, which he says has been ignored by the Kansas City metro. Sitting on two transportation commissions, he said improvements to Highway 58 should be addressed over the next five years.

CIRCO: The Ward 2 incumbent also sees more growth in Raymore’s future. He agrees with Townsend’s assessment that Raymore will surpass Belton in growth. Circo mentioned the parks and new businesses when addressing how the city is ready for that growth.

Circo emphasized that there cannot be growth without a solid budget, which he believes Raymore has had and will continue to have. He said there’s a reason why people want to come to Raymore.

“We have the city that everyone wants to be, and we work very hard to keep that and make sure we can afford it,” Circo said.

HOLMAN: Improved transportation structure and infrastructure is what Holman sees in Raymore’s not-too-distant future. Holman brought up the Interstate 49 widening project and the Highway 58 bridge improvement when discussing of what is already in the books. There is also talks about an I-49 flyover bridge at Lucy Webb Road.

Holman also sees more and improved Parks and Recreation amenities. He mentioned Hawk Ridge and T.B. Hanna Station as examples of what the department has already accomplished in recent years. Additionally, the current council member says Raymore will be the same safe community in 5-10 years as it is now.

Lastly, Holman sees more economic development. Specifically, he wants more of the restaurants and retail establishments that residents have been asking for.

PFEILER: In the five years Pfeiler has lived in Raymore, the Raymore population has grown by a few thousand people. Pfeiler believes that rapid growth rate will continue over the next decade.

“Raymore is a beautiful place to live in. We moved here because the school district was awesome, there is low crime, the fire department/EMS is real quick to almost everybody,” Pfeiler said. “Those are all attributes that people look for. They want that for their families, that way everyone’s safe.”

He hopes those attributes will draw in businesses to offset the tax levy.

ABDELGAWAD: Echoing the other candidates’ vision of continued growth, Abdelgawad said the goal of the city council is to make Raymore a place where people live, work and play. She said a big piece of that is growing businesses in the city. As a commuter city, Abdelgawad said that by facilitating growth for businesses, more residents can work where they live.

On the residential side, Abdelgawad wants the city to offer multiple housing opportunities. She said many residents want to spend their lifecycle in Raymore, but need housing options that fit every stage of life, e.g. a good school district for children, rental options for young professionals, etc.

Abdelgawad also envisions more fluid traffic and maintaining plenty of green space. Community events will allow Raymore to keep that smalltown vibe.

STEEBY: Less enthusiastic about Raymore’s growth, Steeby said if the city does not “temper” the growth, then the city will “end up looking like Grandview.” He said there are concerns about how the city will pay for the aforementioned infrastructure and transportation improvements.

In what appeared to be criticism of the current Raymore government, Steeby said the city cannot spend money if it is not collecting money by giving discounts on property taxes.

“If everybody wants to come here so much, then why are we begging them to come here by giving discounts to do it?” Steeby said.

Steeby went on to say that the city should focus on business growth, which he claims will attract people to move to Raymore.