City officials giving residents/business owners voice to shape Raymore’s future

June 9, 2022

Does your vision of the future of Raymore seem different than the direction the city is going? Residents will have the opportunity to shape the future of Raymore during the city’s Community Conversation in July.

The city government is inviting Raymore residents, business owners and stakeholders to attend a Community Conversation on Wednesday, July 27. The even will be held at Centerview, located at 227 Municipal Circle.

As with previous conversations, the University of Kansas Public Management Center will facilitate the discussions and provide the technical support that allows participants to provide direct comments and feedback that can be voted on in real-time by the entire group to determine what areas should be priorities.

The city hosted Community Conversations in 2016, 2018, and virtually in 2021. Feedback gathered from these conversations is used to help the City of Raymore understand resident priorities when it comes to public safety, parks, streets, economic development, planning for the future of Raymore and the development of the City’s Comprehensive Plan.

The Comprehensive Plan is a singular document that will be available to any existing or future resident to view. It serves as a guide for city leaders in the coming years.

City staff created an interactive mapping system that allows residents to give input on the future growth of Raymore. Access the mapping system at raymore.com/community to find educational information about the City’s Comprehensive Plan and to comment on specific topics.

When viewing the interactive map, participants show ask themselves these questions:

What types of businesses and uses would you like to see in these identified areas?

Would you support the development of a “downtown area” or gathering spaces? If so, where?

Doors for the Community Conversation will open at 6 p.m. July 27. The event starts at 6:30 and lasts approximately two hours. A light dinner will be provided, and childcare is available.

Space is limited. RSVP at raymore.com/community or call Raymore Communications Manager Melissa Harmer at 816-892-3002.