© All rights reserved. Powered by GreenTie.com.

Community gathers at Recreation Park for Friday Food Fest

By Raymore Journal staff

Friday Food Fest on March 25 was a success. The cold weather throughout the week warmed up enough for adults, children, and fur babies to enjoy an evening at Recreation Park enjoying great food and live music performed by Luke Hupp. Food vendors include Chick-fil-A, Bubba’s Hobbytime Grill, Jack’s Old Fashioned Kettle Corn, The Jiggy Pig and Shivers Ice House.

Latest News

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS

The Raymore Journal

Contact

Raymore Journal

108 N Madison Street
Raymore, MO 64083
816-322-6002

© All rights reserved. Website Design Firm GreenTie.com

Back to Top
Facebook
Twitter