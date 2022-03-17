Crash in Cass County claims one life, another seriously injured

CLEVELAND, Mo. – A Kansas City woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Cass County on Tuesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Michelle Borst, 40, of Kansas City, Mo., died after the vehicle she was driving veered off the right side of the road. The vehicle struck a bridge before going airborne, overturning and coming to a rest on its top in a creek.

The crash occurred at around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, at Prospect Avenue north of E. 241st St. in Cleveland.

Borst was taken to Belton Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. A passenger, Brady Parrish, 25, of Norman, Ind., was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It is not known whether either Borst or Parrish was wearing a seat belt.