Deputies arrest Kansas woman after stolen car chase

April 29, 2022

A police chase of a stolen vehicle that started in Kansas ended in Cass County.

On Friday, April 22, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Makayla J. Kettler, 27, of Paola, Kan., following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle Kettler was driving.

Cass County deputies were called to assist deputies with the Miami County, Kan., Sheriff’s Office pursuing a vehicle that crossed into Missouri near West Line.



Deputies continued pursuing the vehicle on Highway 2 west of Harrisonville. Officers with the Harrisonville Police Department deployed a tire deflation device near the Harrisonville city limits and successfully deflated three of the vehicle’s tires. Kettler continued east on Highway 2 before stopping near Commercial Street.



Kettler was taken into custody by a sheriff’s office K9 team. There were no other occupants.



Kansas City Missouri Police Department confirmed the vehicle, a 2011 Buick Regal, as stolen. A license plate on the vehicle was reported stolen from Texas.



“Cooperation among multiple law enforcement agencies continues to make a difference when apprehending criminals in our community,” Sheriff Jeff Weber said in a statement. “Today’s incident is an example of that support to keep our county safe.”

Kettler was transported to an area hospital for treatment before being transferred to the Cass County jail. She is being charged with First Degree Tampering and Resisting Arrest by Fleeing. Her bond was set at $7,500.



The Cass County and Miami County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Harrisonville Police Department assisted deputies.