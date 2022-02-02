Diaper donations needed for foster children

Did you know that you are prohibited from purchasing diapers through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program?

FosterAdopt Connect provides diapers, wipes and other necessities to needy families caring for children in the child welfare system. However, its shelves are running low. Diaper sizes 4+ and wipes are in critical need.

FosterAdopt Connect has established a Facebook fundraiser to purchase diapers for families. That can be found at Facebook.com/FosterAdoptConnect. If a person would rather make a physical donation, FosterAdopt Connect accepts diapers, wipes, hygiene products, new underwear and socks, and much more.

Donation centers are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its Independence headquarters at 18600 E 37th Terrace S. and at the newest location in Kansas City, Kan., at 901 N 8th Street. The Independence location can be reached at 816-350-0215 or info@fosteradopt.org.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, 14% of Missouri SNAP recipients are under 5 years old. More than a quarter of Missouri WIC recipients are infants, and more than a third of Missouri families participating in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program have at least one child under 3 years old.

Facebook Fundraiser: https://www.facebook.com/donate/467678304843695/5554112751285337/