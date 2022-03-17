Ms. McAlaster has been located safe and reunited with her family.

The Kansas City Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for an adult who has been missing since March 14.

The KCPD is asking for the public’s assistance in finding Mary McAlaster. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol news release, McAlaster is a 76-year-old black female, 5’2”, 100 pounds, gray hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hat, brown jacket, blue jeans and orange, white and gray shoes.

McAlaster left her residence at 9320 Old Santa Fe Road in Kansas City, Mo., on foot on March 14th. The next day, a family member received a text message from her. There has been no contact since then.

Emergency cell phone pings earlier plotted to the 2100 block of West 39th in Kansas City, Kan. More recent pings have plotted to the area of East 12th in Kansas City, Mo.

McAlaster has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone who has seen McAlaster or has any information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the KCPD at 816-234-5170.