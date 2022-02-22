Fatal shooting in Peculiar under investigation

Several questions remain unanswered regarding a fatal shooting that occurred on this quiet road in rural Peculiar. (Tyson Fisher / Raymore Journal)

Local law enforcement is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Peculiar on Saturday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots fired at about 1:54 a.m. on Feb. 19. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred in the 23600 block of Hanging Tree Lane in rural Peculiar.

Upon arrival, deputies found Brandon D. Jones, 33, of Peculiar with gunshot wounds laying on the ground. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives and the sheriff’s office Crime Scene Response Team processed the scene for evidence. One person involved was questioned and released. As of publication, the sheriff’s office does not know “the exact nature of the incident.” An investigation is underway.

Nearby residents declined to discuss the shooting and wanted to remain anonymous due to safety of themselves and others. A resident who said he has lived in the area for 40 years said the 23600 block of Hanging Tree Lane is a quiet neighborhood. He also said that law enforcement is not telling them anything.

“I’ve heard 20 different versions of the story,” the man said. “When the cops came in to interview me – I knew the character that lived on the street; a really good person – they wouldn’t tell me the story or what happened.”

The man claimed law enforcement was “extremely vague” about what happened.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office could not be immediately reached for comment.