FDA provides update on agency response to Monkeypox outbreak

August 4, 2022

Friday, July 29, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an update on its multipronged response to monkeypox in the United States, including its efforts in the areas of diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics.

The agency has also established a dedicated website to provide important information about the FDA’s ongoing regulatory activities related to monkeypox along with frequently asked questions.

The FDA will provide updates as developments occur and will continue to work with federal public health partners and industry to ensure timely access to all available medical countermeasures.

“The FDA has been closely tracking reports of monkeypox transmissions in the United States with our federal public health partners and coordinating preparedness efforts accordingly,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D.

“We understand that while we are still living with COVID-19, an emerging disease may leave people feeling concerned and uncertain, but it’s important to note that we already have medical products in place, specifically an FDA-approved vaccine for the prevention of monkeypox disease and an FDA-cleared diagnostic test.”