Four students qualify for international DECA Conference

Nine Ray-Pec students competed at the DECA State Conference, and four qualified to compete at the DECA International Conference.
Students who competed at the DECA State Career Development Conference March 13-15 at Crown Center were Ruben Angel, Khuram Choudhry, Jaymee Elliott, Chance Embry, Jacob Hartman, Luke Malcom, Rylee McKinzey, Colbey Stosberg, and Luke Voelker.
Luke Voelker placed 7th in Principles of Business Administration, and Luke Malcom placed 3rd in Automotive Services Marketing.
These students qualified to compete at the International Career Development Conference April 22-27 in Atlanta: Colbey Stosberg and Khuram Choudhry placed 2nd in Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making, with Colbey earning the highest test score in his event. Chance Embry placed 4th in Restaurant and Food Service Management, and Rylee McKinzey placed 7th in Restaurant and Food Service Management.
Formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America, DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe. Teacher Kim Schrader is the DECA advisor.
