George Frees of Cass Career Center named State Star in Agriscience

April 29, 2022

The Missouri FFA Association recognized George Frees of the Cass Career Center FFA Chapter as State Star in Agriscience at the 94th Missouri FFA Convention. His parents are Dr. Karl Frees and Laura Frees of Harrisonville. His advisors are Jason Dieckhoff and Marshall Streit.



The State Star in Agriscience is selected based upon outstanding achievement in agriscience as part of a student’s supervised agricultural experience program and active participation in FFA.



MFA Inc., Columbia, sponsors the 16 area Star in Agriscience awards and the State Star in Agriscience Award.



Frees’ supervised agricultural experience consists of plant systems agricultural research. He started by purchasing sugarcane to grow in the school greenhouse. His goal was to study gibberellic acid in hopes of sugarcane’s potential use in ethanol production. Frees tested his harvest results at Summit Technology Academy in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Professors determined that the acid had a positive growth effect on the sugarcane. Frees also has two beehives, has sold over 425 horticulture plants, and worked at Wilhite and Frees Equine Hospital.



Frees serves as chapter vice president and served as chapter parliamentarian. He competed on the floriculture team and placed fifth high individual at Missouri FFA Convention, earning a gold rating. Frees has also exhibited horticulture projects at District FFA and the Missouri State Fair. He has been the national winner in agriscience research plant systems proficiency and placed second in the Division 5 Plant Systems National FFA Agriscience Fair.



In addition to FFA, Frees acted as science club president and captain of the Harrisonville High School Scholar Bowl Team. He also participated in cross country, National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society.



Frees is currently studying plant science at the University of Missouri-Columbia where he conducts research under William Folk, Ph.D. Frees hopes to pursue a career in botany and microbiology with a focus in human pharmaceutical research and development.