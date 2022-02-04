Gladys “Terry” West Winter

Born on January 23, 1922 in Manhattan, Kansas, Terry was a gentle, gracious lady who was a devoted wife and loving mother who passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022. Terry spent 28 years traveling with her husband and children during her husband’s Air Force career which meant doing many moves on her own. She knew what it meant to “herd cats” (her ever growing family) on those overseas trips to rejoin her husband in Germany after World War II, Okinawa in the late 50s and Paris, France in the mid 60s. As hard as her children tried she ensured they never missed any school during those many moves.



Terry was a member of many officers’ wives’ clubs and church groups. She selflessly and generously volunteered her time serving on numerous committees and other activities to help others. She was a long-time member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lee’s Summit, MO.



Her absolute love of life, bridge, golf, softball, baseball and horses kept her “young at heart” all her life. She was an avid and devoted fan of the Kansas State Wildcats, the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals and proudly flew their flags during their sporting seasons. She really liked to paint in the Old Masters style and was quite good at doing other craft projects. She took immense pride in her sewing, crocheting and knitting skills and all of her family benefitted from the gifts she made for us. Her seamstress work was absolute perfection! Even to this day we compare her work to others and there is just no equal because she was that good.



Additionally, she absolutely loved watching all her kids and grandchildren doing their sports or extracurricular activities. She instilled in all of us her intense love of sports. In fact, if it were not for her none of us would have made it to practice or games when we were growing up.



She will be sorely missed by her children, eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren and her many, many friends. Terry is survived by her five children: Jan Winter, Col Ron Winter, USAF (ret), Cathy Kiraly, Teresa Burkhauser and Leesa Clement. Her husband, Lt Col, C.V. Winter, USAF (ret) preceded her in death in 1998.



A Rosary will be held at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 followed by a visitation until 8:00 p.m. at Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Dr. Raymore, Missouri 64083. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1800 MO-150, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64082. A private family burial will be held at Leavenworth National Cemetery.



In lieu of sending flowers she requests you contribute to United Service Organizations online at www.uso.org OR Patriot Guard Riders online at www.patriotguard.org OR Catholic Relief Services online at www.crs.org



Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278