High school sports teams heading down stretch run of winter season

As Cass County High School sports teams head down the final stretches of the 2021-22 winter season, there continue to be numerous highs and lows as teams work to peak at the proper time as post-season action has already begun in wrestling and is just around the corner in basketball.

The Raymore-Peculiar basket-ball teams, like many teams this time of year, had a roller-coaster week last week as the Panther boys went .500 in their two games while the Lady Panthers were unable to pick up a win in either contest.

The Panther boys opened the week on Tuesday, falling 53-28 at Liberty North but were able to bounce back on Friday night to top Blue Springs South on the Pan-ther’s home court, 49-39. The Ray-Pec boys stand with a 10-12 record.

The Lady Panthers, mean-while, opened the week Monday falling 41-31 at Liberty North and also fell 53-26 against Blue Springs South on Thursday to fall to 6-16 on the season.

The Belton teams had similar outcomes as Ray-Pec as they com-bined to go 1-3. For Belton High, however, it was the Lady Pirates to earn the victory as they opened the week on Monday with a 32-27 win over William Chrisman, but fell Thursday night 48-17 at Raytown.

The Pirate boys, meanwhile, opened their week falling 65-48 against William Chrisman on Tuesday and suffered a 55-36 de-feat at Raytown on Friday.

The Harrisonville teams got in an extra game last week, but even with that extra outing the Wildcats and Lady Wildcats were still only to earn one victory combined.

The Wildcat boys dropped all three of their outings last week, falling 72-31 at Odessa on Tues-day, 57-55 at Excelsior Springs on Thursday and 56-54 against Lee-ton on Friday.

The Lady Wildcats scored Harrisonville’s lone victory on Thursday night when they defeated Excelsior Springs 41-27 but that vic-tory was sandwiched around a 47-44 loss at Odessa on Monday and a 54-43 loss against Leeton on Friday.

Archie, Midway and Sher-wood High School teams all com-peted in the Midway Basketball Tournament this past week with the Lady Whirlwinds of Archie High School winning the girls’ champi-onship.

The Lady Whirlwinds opened tournament play with an 81-19 vic-tory over Kansas City East Chris-tian, then defeated Holden 49-30 in the semifinals before topping Lone Jack to win the championship.

The Whirlwind boys went 1-2 in the tournament, winning 37-31 against Sherwood in the opening round, but falling 57-39 against Lone Jack in the semifinals and closing with a 61-60 defeat at the hands of Holden in the final round.

The tournament host, Midway High School, saw its boys two post a 2-1 record while the Lady Vi-kings also went 2-1 as both teams lost in their respective opening round games, but both were able to bounce back and close out the tour-nament with back-to-back wins.

The Viking boys feel 62-47 against Holden in the opener, but topped Ballard 52-49 on the 2nd night before closing action with a 48-41 win over Sherwood.

The Lady Vikings, meanwhile, opened the tournament falling 37-26 against Holden, but came back to defeat Kansas City East Chris-tian 54-20 in the 2nd round and closed with a 56-10 victory over Ballard in the tournament’s final round.

The Sherwood High School teams combined to 2-4 in the tour-nament with the Lady Marksmen posting a 2-1 record as they opened with a 57-16 win over Ballard in the opener, before falling 51-43 against Lone Jack and closing the tournament with a 53-46 win over Holden.

The Marksmen boys, how-ever, are still looking for their first win of the 2021-22 season as the Marksmen went 0-3 in the Midway Tournament falling 62-35 to Lone Jack, 37-31 against Archie and 48-41 against Ballard to fall to 0-20 on the season.