I-49 widening, dozens of Cass County transport projects receive state approval

This photo was taken from the Highway 58 bridge overlooking Interstate 49 at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 10. At the same time during the week, this section of I-49 is usually heavily congested. (Tyson Fisher / Raymore Journal)

July 13, 2022

It’s official. The I-49 widening project from 155th St. to North Cass Parkway is receiving funding from the state.

On July 6, the Missouri Highway Transportation Commission approved the $10 billion Statewide Transportation Improves Program (STIP). The program includes the $71 million I-49 widening project.

According to the city of Raymore, the Missouri Department of Transportation has begun preliminary design of the I-49 widening project. MoDOT expects the project to begin in the summer of 2024.

“This project has been worked on tirelessly by staff and former staff at so many levels and in so many meetings,” Raymore City Manager Jim Feuerborn said in a statement. “The City Council has been so vocal in the support of the project, with Mayor Turnbow and Councilmember Townsend being absolutely relentless in championing it at MARC, with the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority and other critical agencies. Most importantly, our citizens committed $3 million in G.O. Bond money to show how important it was to them to complete.”

In 2020, Raymore voters approved a No Tax Increase General Obligation Bond Issue for street improvements that committed $3 million toward the I-49 widening project. The City of Belton, Cass County and Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) joined Raymore as partners in the effort to make this project a reality. The City of Belton and Cass County are also contributing funds to the project.

Other Cass County transportation projects in the final STIP include: