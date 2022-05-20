© All rights reserved. Powered by GreenTie.com.

missouri scholarship

Jaydon Shuler awarded Mary Sibley Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution scholarship

By Raymore Journal staff

May 20, 2022
Jackie Kreisel, Mary Sibley Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution Scholarship Chair, stands with Jaydon Shuler from Pleasant Hill High School, who was awarded the 2022 Mary Sibley Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution scholarship. The award is based on academic excellence, school and community involvement, and the completion of an essay on General Order No. 11 and the Burnt District.

