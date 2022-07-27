John Keltner back with Raymore Police Department

July 27, 2022

On Aug. 2, Raymore voters will see “City of Raymore Question P” on the ballot. Question P has been endorsed by the Raymore Chamber of Commerce and was endorsed by the Raymore Journal this week.



Voter approval of Question P will impose a local use tax of 2.5 percent on the purchase of goods from certain online and out-of-state sellers the same way residents currently pay a 2.5 percent local sales tax on goods purchased at Raymore stores.



Approval of Question P will eliminate the disparity in tax rates collected by local and out-of-state sellers by imposing the same rate on all sellers, while generating revenue to provide essential personnel so the City can continue to provide the high level of service our residents have come to expect.



The City of Raymore’s staffing levels for Police, Public Works and Parks personnel fall significantly below the corresponding staffing levels of comparable communities, as well as industry standards.



Voter approval of Question P will generate an estimated $1.2 million in revenue per year. The revenue will be used to create new positions in those understaffed departments. Current staffing levels are not sustainable in order to maintain current service levels.

Learn more about Question P at www.raymore.com/QuestionP. Have questions about the budget? We invite you to contact us to set up a time to meet and review the City’s current budget to learn more about operational expenditures and revenues. Contact Communications Manager Melissa Harmer at mharmer@raymore.com or 816-892-3002.



● Assistant City Manager Ryan Murdock and multiple members of the Raymore Police Department participated in the first step of the space needs analysis study and began contemplating future use needs for not only the police department, but for Animal Control and court proceedings.



● The materials for the Raymore City Council meeting on Monday, July 25, have been posted online.



● Communications Manager Melissa Harmer gave an update to City Council at Monday’s work session on Question P communications information.

● Communications Manager Melissa Harmer presented information on Question P at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Tuesday.

● Communications Manager Melissa Harmer shared information about Question P with the Morningview Mens Club at their weekly breakfast. Thank you to Mr. Tom Engert and everyone in attendance for the opportunity to visit with you and for the delicious breakfast!

● Communications Manager Melissa Harmer met with the electrical contractor to view the installation of stage lights at the Hawk Ridge Park amphitheater. The Raymore Arts Commission is hosting free concerts at the amphitheater at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4, Sept. 1 and Sept. 30. Learn more at www.raymore.com/arts



● The Planning Commission at its July 19, 2022 meeting voted to approve two site plans, Ascend at Raymore and Ridgeview Estates. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be August 2, 2022.

● Economic Development Director Brandon Keller and Development Services Director David Gress attended the monthly Board meeting of the Raymore Chamber of Commerce.

● Building Official Jon Woerner and South Metro Fire Marshall Brett Palmer conducted a site tour of a Southern Glazer’s facility in Lawrence, KS to learn more about the tenant finish work occurring in Building 1 of the Raymore Commerce Center. Southern Glazer’s has started interior work to build out their future Missouri distribution hub, located here in Raymore! Human Resources

● Human Resources Manager Shawn Aulgur met with an auditor from Cowell James Forge Insurance Group to prepare for the annual Workers Comp audit.



● An early reminder that Centerview and the Raymore Activity Center (RAC) are polling sites for the Tuesday, Aug. 2, Missouri primary election. All parks and recreation activities, classes, camps, and programs have been canceled for that day. Summer Camp at the RAC and The Raymore Farmers Market will not be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

● Recreation Superintendent Jimmy Gibbs met with electrical contractors installing new stage lighting at the amphitheater.

● Recreation Superintendent Jimmy Gibbs met with summer camp supervisors and Recreation Coordinator Corinne Harkins at the RAC.

● Assistant Recreation Coordinator Emily Bond noted great attendance at the Snack & Splash event at the Variety KC Inclusive Sprayground at T.B. Hanna Station. Over 250 park goers enjoyed free root beer floats! Local food truck, The Jiggy Pig, was onsite and made for an exciting fun afternoon in the park!