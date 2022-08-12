© All rights reserved. Powered by GreenTie.com.

Lily’s Play N Stay

Lily’s Play N Stay celebrates one-year anniversary

By Raymore Journal staff

August 12, 2022

Lily’s Play N Stay celebrated one year of business with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

According to it’s website, Lily’s Play N Stay offers a variety of services designed to assist pet owners with the highest quality care for their pets. It has dog daycare and daytime boarding for individuals that require care for their pet while they are at work or not able to be home for extended amounts of time during the day.

When clients need someone to care for their pet overnight, Lily’s Play N Stay has a boarding facility with a specialized trained staff that is able to care for pets with high anxiety or pets that may not do well in a traditional boarding facility.

Lily’s Play-N-Stay takes pride in working with each animal in its care to ensure that they are in the most appropriate environment that matches each individual personality.

For more information, visit LilysPlayNStay.com.

Latest News

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS

The Raymore Journal

Contact

Raymore Journal

P.O. Box 1391
Raymore, MO 64083
816-859-0302

© All rights reserved. Website Design Firm GreenTie.com

Cass County Newspaper | Northwest Missouri Newspaper

Back to Top
Facebook
Twitter