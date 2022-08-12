Lily’s Play N Stay celebrates one-year anniversary

Lily’s Play N Stay celebrated one year of business with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
According to it’s website, Lily’s Play N Stay offers a variety of services designed to assist pet owners with the highest quality care for their pets. It has dog daycare and daytime boarding for individuals that require care for their pet while they are at work or not able to be home for extended amounts of time during the day.
When clients need someone to care for their pet overnight, Lily’s Play N Stay has a boarding facility with a specialized trained staff that is able to care for pets with high anxiety or pets that may not do well in a traditional boarding facility.
Lily’s Play-N-Stay takes pride in working with each animal in its care to ensure that they are in the most appropriate environment that matches each individual personality.
For more information, visit LilysPlayNStay.com.
