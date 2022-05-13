Local pet bakery supports local animal shelter

May 13, 2022

Supporting a local small business and the local animal shelter while buying gourmet treats for your four-legged friend is a win-win-win-win situation.

During Mother’s Day weekend, The Sweet Spawt set up a pop-up location in the Wildwood Boutique parking lot located at state Highway 58 and Pine Street. A portion of the sales were donated to the Raymore Animal Shelter.

Jamie Hasenyager, owner of The Sweet Spawt, knows a thing or two about the local animal shelter. She is also one of just two animal control officers running the shelter.

Currently, the Raymore Animal Shelter is in dire need of funding and items. Residents can donate to the animal shelter by visiting Raymore.com and visiting the Animal Control section under the Police webpage.

Hasenyager makes the healthy pet treats herself. According to the company website, The Sweet Spawt treats contain neither animal products nor bad fillers. Additionally, the healthy snacks promote easier digestion, shiny coats and longer lives.

All pet food products are made with human-grade ingredients. Hasenyager makes her own peanut butter and tries every recipe herself.

The Sweet Spawt pop-up sale at Wildwood Boutique was the day before Mother’s Day. In addition to all-natural, holistic pet products, Hasenyager also has several products for dog moms. The pop-up sale featured a selection of what Hasenyager has to offer. For the full line of products, visit TheSweetSpawt.com.