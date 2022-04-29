Man stabs Independence woman in face in Belton

April 29, 2022

The Belton Police Department has arrested a person of interest regarding a stabbing that occurred on Monday.

At about 8 a.m. on Monday, April 25, Belton police received a call about a stabbing victim located at a convenience store near 163rd and Cornerstone Drive. When emergency personnel arrived, they located the victim inside a vehicle. The victim is a 46-year-old Independence, Mo., resident.



The Belton Police Department called the incident “particularly disturbing” because the victim sustained life-threatening injuries, including multiple stab wounds to her face. She was transported to a local hospital for emergency care.



Police identified James W. Cook, 42, as a person of interest. Cook was arrested shortly after police requested help from the public to locate him.



Charges were filed on April 26 in the 17th Judicial Court of Cass County. Cook was charged with two felony counts to include one count of domestic assault in the 1st degree with serious injury and one count of armed criminal action. These felony charges were signed by Judge J. Michael Rumley with no bond allowed.