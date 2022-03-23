Meet the Ray-Pec School Board candidates

1. As far as masks in our schools are concerned, I don’t believe mandates for masks are in order in regards to SARS-CoV-2. First of all the virus requires ACE2 receptors in order to attach/infect. Children in general have extremely low quantities of ACE2 receptors. As such children have a very low susceptibility to infection from this virus. In regards to the hyped asymptomatic carrier, it is clear in scientific literature regarding respiratory infection, if you have a high enough viral load to be infectious/contagious then you will undoubtedly have obvious symptoms of disease. Furthermore, hundreds of conclusive studies, over the last 50 years which means subjects concluded in infection or no infection, show that cloth and surgical masks are absolutely ineffective at controlling the spread of respiratory pathogens and proliferation of disease. In fact many of these studies found higher rates of disease associated with mask use.

On virtual learning; I’m actually fairly knowledgeable as my senior research project for my Bachelor of Science degree from Missouri Western State University was a meta-analytic of learning modalities, comparing in-person learning, to online learning, and hybrid learning modalities. Virtual learning and/or online learning is not for everyone. In fact it is only the realm of the self-starter and those are not common among even adult learners, let alone children. Just like virtual reality isn’t reality, virtual learning isn’t learning.



2. The role of the school board and its elected members is to serve and protect the interests of the electorate by ensuring the school district and its administration can and are serving their mandate to educate our students in a fiscally responsible manner. It is to set the expectations for performance, ensure the provision of the resources necessary to meet those expectations, and to hold the school district and its appointed officers responsible for the outcomes.



3. My qualifications for the position are simple. I am a citizen of the district, my taxes are paid, and a clean criminal history. My experiences are wide ranging, eclectic, but an overall pattern emerges. I have many years of experience managing business in the retail, restaurant, transportation and construction industries, as well as education and experience in law enforcement and professional teaching experience. Criminal justice is an amalgamation of many disciplines including psychology, sociology, history, etc. Crime statistics are most directly influenced by socio-economics which is most directly influenced by education. I’ve been the hiring manager so I know what hiring managers want to see from their prospective employees and staff. I’ve managed and trained people from a variety of backgrounds and experiences. I’ve been the face and voice of service in dealing with customers and negotiating with vendors. I’ve managed the inventory and the budget. I’ve been a parent for over 23 years. I’ve been an eager learner my whole life. But I don’t know everything. Recognizing this fact is my greatest strength.



4. Education: Reading, writing, and math. 5th grade students should have no difficulty reading a novel, writing their own name legibly, or effectively counting the change in my pocket. It seems that over the last 30 years our schools have replaced what works with what sounds good. If we do not return public education to what it once was it is doomed to fail as parents and politicians create pathways to alternatives and take their funding with them. The people have had enough of the monopoly.

Fiscal Responsibility: We can’t keep spending money like it’s going out of style and we need to buckle down, reexamine our priorities, and take steps to provide greater value to our customers. If we are taking out another bond/loan before we pay off the one we have then we are not being fiscally responsible or even honest. There’s no such thing as a tax free bond issue.The interest payments for the Ray-Pec district exceed the federal funding it receives. I can’t help but think that if we didn’t need to pay that interest we wouldn’t need the federal money and wouldn’t be beholden to the federal government to influence our policies. I’d rather we didn’t have outside entities telling us how to live our lives. A fool can put his own jacket on better than a wiseman can do it for him.



Lunch: We can do much better at providing our students with food they will enjoy, that is much healthier for them, and is cost effective. No child should go hungry in our schools. Processed foods may save staff time but relative to cost we’d be better of hiring additional staff to produce home cooked style food. This will provide better flavor and nutrition for our students and I’m confident we can do so at significant savings. The notion that eating healthy is more expensive is a myth.

5. I am a Christian and love God above everything else. I love people and especially children. I love our community. My wife and I joined this community March 1, 2017. We moved to Raymore in Cass County for the core values of the community and also for the schools which were highly rated at the time. If we wanted live like they do in Lee’s Summit in Jackson County we would have stayed there. So I’d rather not watch as well intentioned neighbors try to change this into that. I have no interest in being a politician. I don’t want to do this. I’m just like most everyone else around here. I just want to live my life and mind my own business. I’d rather scrape hog sheds on a hot, humid summer day than get into politics, but my neighbors asked me and I said I would because when there’s something that needs done, I roll up my sleeves and get to it and I keep my word. I’m not collecting or spending a single penny on either of my campaigns. If you feel moved by the spirit to support me, you can go talk to your friends and neighbors and tell them to show up on April 5th to vote. Don’t forget to get yourself there too. As it is 90% of registered voters don’t bother with spring elections. I’m gonna tell you something about that. For democracy to work, it requires participation. Also, Jeff Fletcher, our County Clerk, needs volunteers to serve as election judges. You don’t have to know anything about it, he will make sure you are properly trained. His number is 816-380-8102 and the office is open 8am-4:30pm, Monday through Friday. God bless you and all who bless you!