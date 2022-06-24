Missouri State Highway Patrol commissions six commercial vehicle officers

June 24, 2022

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces six commercial vehicle officers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy earlier this month. The ceremony took place at General Headquarters. The 13th Commercial Vehicle Officers Class reported to the Academy on January 3, 2022, to begin the 22-week training.

Colonel Eric T. Olson addressed the class during the graduation ceremony. Captain Kevin C. Kelley, Q/CVE, also spoke to the graduates. The Honorable S. Cotton Walker, Division III, Cole County Circuit Court, administered the Oath of Office to the commercial vehicle officers. CVO I Clinton R. Cook, class commander, also addressed the class.

Throughout the 22 weeks of training, the officers accumulate points toward graduation in the categories of firearms and academics. The person with the highest number of points in each category earns the respective award. CVO I Jamey B. Dockins, Troop E, earned the firearms award. CVO I Jeffery L. Cassidy, Troop C, earned the academics award.

The names and assignments of the members of the 13th CVO Class are listed below:

CVO I Jeffery L. Cassidy, Troop C

CVO I Clinton R. Cook, Troop D

CVO I Jamey B. Dockins, Troop E

CVO I Randy J. Glover, Troop F

CVO I Danton E. Harvey, Troop B

CVO I LyTyron D. Robinson Sr., Troop E