North Cass Herald celebrates 10 years serving Cass County residents

July 21, 2022

The Raymore Journal congratulates the North Cass Herald for supplying news and information to Cass County residents for a decade.

Ten years ago, husband and wife team Laurie Bassett Edmonds (publisher) and Allen Edmonds (editor) founded the North Cass Herald. Since then, residents in Belton, Peculiar and Raymore have been more informed on a variety of topics ranging from local government to local sports and everything in between.

Located at 120 Main Street in Belton, next to the Historical Presbyterian Church, the North Cass Herald publishes weekly every Wednesday.

Both Edmonds have a history in local journalism.

“When Allen and I started the North Cass Herald, we had both been working for other local newspapers,” Laurie told The Raymore Journal. “The Belton Star Herald closed a few months earlier, and we decided that the timing was right to open our own newspaper. Combined, we had more than 30 years of journalism experience, the majority of which was in Cass County, so we were able to hit the ground running. The community supported our efforts, and we feel God was a big factor in our success. We got married five months after we opened the North Cass Herald, so we’ll have another big anniversary to celebrate in December.”

Congratulations, Mr. and Mrs. Edmonds!