Carl Dewitt Gum Jr.

July 30, 1932-February 14, 2022

Kansas City, Missouri—Carl DeWitt Gum Jr., age 89, of Raymore, Missouri passed away February 14, 2022, at Bishop Spencer Place in Kansas City. Cremation is planned, with a visitation from 5:00-6:50 p.m., followed by a service at 7:00 p.m., both at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 515 E. Markey Parkway, Belton, Missouri on Friday, February 18th.

Carl was born in Nevada, Missouri to parents Carl Dewitt Gum Sr. and Maryana Burford Gum. He married Margaret Johannah (Joann) Goodman on August 17, 1957. She died in an automobile accident on December 6, 1969. Carl married Elaine J. Bailey on November 25, 1971, at Belton United Methodist Church, Belton, Missouri.

He earned B.A. (1954) and J.D. (1960) degrees from the University of Missouri, Columbia. He practiced law 22 years, including serving as Belton City Attorney from 1960-1964, Cass County Prosecuting Attorney for three terms from 1964-1970; and was elected Chairman of the Northwest Missouri Law Enforcement Assistance Council in 1972. Carl served 12 years as Circuit Judge, 17th Judicial District, from 1982-1994, followed by 16 years as Senior Judge for the State of Missouri. Carl served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954-1957 on active duty in Europe, and then finished his twenty years of service in the Air Force Reserve, Judge Advocate General Branch.

Carl was active in the Crossroads United Methodist Church, where he served in numerous leadership and administrative positions, and taught Sunday School for decades. He was a member of the Optimist Club, Belton-Raymore Rotary Club, Masonic Lodge, and Chamber of Commerce, and was Chairman of the Base Community Council’s Airman of the Year Program in 1972. He was an avid private pilot, and served as a volunteer pilot in the Kansas City Ararat Shriner’s Flying Fez unit, transporting children in need of orthopaedic or burn treatment to Shriners’ hospitals across the country. He also piloted children’s medical flights through Angel Flight Central (formerly, Wings Over Mid-America).

Carl established the Carl Gum Endowed Memorial Scholarship at Southeast Missouri State University in honor of his mother and father, and the Joann Goodman Gum Memorial Scholarship Fund at the University of Missouri.

Carl is survived by his wife Elaine; four children, and ten grandchildren: Cary and Riley Costa; Carl (Trey) III and Dr. Patricia Gum, Johannah, Mary, Anna, Lily, Peter, John; Bill and Maria Elena Gum, Dan and Nicholas; and Kurt and Jill Sorensen, Walker and Taylor.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at office@crossroads-umc.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carl’s name can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children at https://lovetotherescue.org/