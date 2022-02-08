Ethel Lorrie Lorraine Robie, age 83, of Belton, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.



Service times will be provided as more information becomes available.



Lorrie was born in Topeka, Kansas on March 2, 1938 to Raymond Covert and Margaret (Addleman) Covert. Lorrie graduated from Seaman High School, Topeka, KS in 1956. After graduating high school, Lorrie continued her education. For many years she worked for AT&T and later in life performed clerical work for Visiting Nurses. In the spring of 2011, she was joined in marriage with her late husband, Thomas Robie on March 8th. In her younger years, Lorrie enjoyed camping, baking, attending church and tending to her flowers.



Lorrie was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Margaret Covert; her brother Oren Covert; and her husband Thomas Robie.



She is survived by her sister, Jeannette Byerley (James) Chattanooga TN; her brother William D. Covert Catoosa, OK; her daughter, Tondra Sue Hepler (Dennis); two sons, Kevin Rice (Penny) and Tony Hamlin (Jonna); seven grandchildren; thirteen grandchildren; and a great-grandson due in April.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Croix Hospice, 811 Westchester Ave., Harrisonville, Missouri 64701.



Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278