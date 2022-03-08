Belton, Missouri – JoAnn Lang was born March 17,1932 in KCMO to Elmer & Dorris Nash. JoAnn grew up in Grandview, Missouri and married Louis Lang on October 14,1950. She was preceded in death by her husband Louis in 1976 and her grandson Jason Atcheson in 2018. She leaves her two daughters, Cheryl Lang (Scott Duck), Melody Atcheson (Neil); 6 grandchildren, Shauna Stephenson (Tim), Brandon Atcheson (Tammy), Cameron Meyer, Cara Parman (Casey), Eric Meyer (Jessica) and Laura Nixon; 10 great-grandchildren Alex & Brooke Stephenson, Allison, Lindsey & James Atcheson, Eli Atcheson, Lily & Deacon Nixon, Hudson Godsey, and Jack Parman. She also leaves a sister Bonnie Jenkins. JoAnn was a member of the KCMO Police Retirees Association, Ladies Aux. VFW #8100, and was a Charter Member of IADCCT ceramic association.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Park Lawn Funeral Home in Kansas City, Missouri; burial was followed in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234