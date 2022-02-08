John Lawrence Seba Jr. age 77, of Raymore, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.



A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Dr. Raymore, Missouri 64083. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. following visitation.



John (Larry) was born in Hannibal, Missouri on October 30,1944 to John Lawrence Seba and Alfreda Lois (Felter) Seba.



John grew up in Hannibal, Missouri with his brother, Richard “Dick” Seba, exploring the beautiful landscape and fishing the Mississippi River. Fishing was one of his favorite hobbies and a passion shared by the entire family even his Mom. They spent summers helping family on the farm, harvesting “Black Diamond” watermelon and cantaloupe. Seasons were spent hiking along the Mississippi, all while Morel mushroom hunting and bow hunting. Baseball, archery, and target practice were other activities he enjoyed. Although John had many talents, being outdoors and enjoying God’s creation was what he enjoyed the most.



He attended A.D Stowell Elementary, and at the age of ten, began his paper route delivering the Hannibal newspaper. Not long after, his brother, Dick, joined him on the route, and together they rode their bicycles all around Hannibal delivering the news to the community. This is a job he continued all through high school.



After graduating high school, John served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Service led him to Vietnam as a USMC Sergeant, and continued to Camp Lejeune and Guantanamo Bay. John was welcomed home with love and celebration for his service and accomplishments by the community of Hannibal, and by that very newspaper he had delivered all those years.



John completed technical training in Quincy, Illinois, as an automotive technician, specializing in diesel engines. This was a trade he had always enjoyed. Around that same time, he met a beautiful young lady, by the name of Linda Elizabeth Barr. Linda was a good friend of Dick’s and he introduced them on a blind date. After dinner and a movie, the rest is history. John and Linda were joined in marriage on July 12, 1969. God’s plan is perfect.



John and Linda moved to Kansas City in 1970 and soon were blessed with their daughter Janna, and for many years created lifelong memories together. In 1976, they moved to Raymore, Missouri where John worked for W.G. Brown, a small family-owned business. He then joined Durham School Bus Services, taking pride in his work by providing safe and reliable transportation for students throughout Cass and Jackson County for many years. The friends made throughout the years meant so much to John and his family and were considered “like family”.



John and Linda enjoyed traveling, camping and canoeing with family and longtime friends John and Val Dame. They loved working estate sales and seeking treasure together with their wonderful friends Bob and Anita Giese. The light of their lives were their grandchildren, Brooke, Caleb, Josie and Jordyn. True Blessings! The grandkids’ kept them hopping throughout the years, attending baseball games, soccer games, dance recitals and many school functions. Fishing with family was always a favorite. Thank you, Dad, for tying my hook one more time.



Anyone who knew John would recognize the kind soul that he was, humble, softspoken and a true gentleman. He provided care for Linda with abounding love and compassion, they shared a bond like no other. John and Linda were married fifty-two amazing years and their faith and love for each other is a beautiful example for us all. A true gift from God.



John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alfreda Seba, and loving wife of over fifty- two years., Linda E. Seba.



He is survived by his loving daughter, Janna Slead and her husband Shawn; and four grandchildren, Brooke Slead, Caleb Gates, Josie Gates and Jordyn Gates.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Veterans Community Project, 8900 Troost Ave, Kansas City, Missouri 64131. This project works from providing housing to offering walk-in support services to veterans in need in the Kansas City area. Donations can be made online at: www.veteranscommunityproject.org



Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278