Judith “Judy” Kay Keen was born July 6, 1941 to S.L. “Jack” and Kathleen Carter Keen in Kansas City, Missouri.



Judy was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church since 1947. As a part of this membership, she taught Sunday School for 20 years. Judy was also a member of the choir for many years.



Judy graduated from Raymore High School in 1959. Her class was the last class to graduate from Raymore High School before the consolidation of Raymore and Peculiar.



As her children began to attend Raymore Elementary, Judy began volunteering for the American Red Cross in the nurse’s office. She did this for five years.



Judy had a variety of jobs working at S&S Oil, Four Season’s Florist, as well as being the Avon Lady for 20 years. She also worked at Walmart for 25 years.



Judy also belonged to the American Business Woman Association for many years as well as being a part of the Red Hat Society for 10 years.



Judy always enjoyed an adventure. Whether with friends or family, she was ready to go wherever the road led.



Judy always listened with a kind heart and would share wisdom with those who sought it.



Judy leaves behind her children, Steve Allen (Linda), Susan Sullivan (Troy), and Sara Medsker (Doug). Her grandchildren Nathan Sullivan, Allison Murphy (Kevin), Melissa Stoll (Keith) and Michael Medsker. Her great grandchildren Jennifer, Amber and Tanner Stoll; Patrick and Finn Murphy. Her brother Jim Keen along with Jackie Keen and Colby Keen.



There will be no funeral service. A private family interment will take place.



Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Kansas City or the charity of your choice in Judy’s name.



Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278