Mary Edith Stark, age 77, of Raymore, Missouri passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Kansas City Hospice House surrounded by her two loving sons.

Funeral services will be held at Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Dr. Raymore, Missouri 64083. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with an 11:00 a.m. funeral service to follow. Burial will be held at Raymore Cemetery.

Mary was born in Camden, Missouri on July 2, 1944 to Marvin Turner and Mildred (Green) Turner. Mary graduated high school with her senior class and went on to work most of her life in the telecommunications industry. To know Mary was to know that she had a passion and talent for quilting. Mary was also a faithful member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Raymore.

Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband of over forty years, Wesley Stark; parents, Marvin and Mildred Turner; brother Bill Turner; and stepson, Ken Stark.

She is survived by her two sons, Carl Miller (Cindy) and Doug Miller (Melanie); stepson, Lee Stark (Trish); brother, Harry Turner (Marga); six grandchildren, Teresa Foster, Sara Miller, Elizabeth Miller, Rowen Miller, Henry Curnow, and Weston Curnow; great granddaughter, Coralynn; Lee’s children, Jake and Thomas Stark; and Ken’s son, Michael Stark.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Kansas City Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, Missouri 64145

Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278