Obituary Mary Elizabeth Lamb

Mary Elizabeth Lamb, age 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 5, 2022.



Service times will be provided as more information becomes available.



Mary was born in Trail, British Columbia, Canada on October 1, 1929 to Beverly Oaten and Jean (Chappell) Oaten. After graduating high school, she continued her education and achieved her degree in Education. This was the beginning of Mary’s career as a kindergarten teacher. Mary was a woman of Christian faith. Her father, grandfather, and great grandfather were all pastors. Mary’s late husband, Gerald, was also a minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Mary gave much of her time and heart to the church over the years and was also active in women’s groups in the southern Kansas City area.



Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rev. Gerald Lamb; and parents, Rev. Beverly and Jean Oaten.



She is survived by her daughter, Sheri (Tim) Murphy; two grandchildren, Nathan (Jenna) Murphy and Christa Murphy (Zac); and three great grandchildren, Knox Murphy, Kyleigh Murphy, and Evelynn McGeeney.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to The Fellowship of John at Foxwood Springs.



Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278