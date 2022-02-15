Scott Jeffrey Newell, beloved husband, father, son, pops, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the age of 58, surrounded by his family and an immense amount of love.

Scott was born in Seward, Nebraska on June 16, 1963 to Donald Dean Newell and Patty Ellen (Galbreath) Newell.

On June 17, 2006 Scott was united in marriage to the love of his life, Heather Ann Hrabovsky, in Drexel, Missouri. It was apparent to all that knew the couple, that they shared a very special and unique love; most would call it a once in a lifetime kind of love.

Scott had a true passion for the outdoors, hunting, Halloween, riding his motorcycle, traveling and surfing Facebook Marketplace. He was a loving and faithful husband, a wonderful father, and a treasured Pops to his three beloved grandchildren. Scott’s incredible work ethic was truly something to behold and he was an amazing provider for all those he loved. His sense of humor was larger than life. He was a true jokester in every sense of the word and his infectious laugh will remain in so many hearts and minds for years to come.

Scott was preceded in death by brother, Randy Newell, and sister, Vickie Drehle. He left this world just hours before his mother and the family finds comfort knowing they were able to enter the gates of Heaven hand in hand.

Scott is survived by his wife, Heather Newell of the home; son, Tyler Newell (Ashley), daughter, Gabrielle McKinzie (Ryan), 3 grandchildren, Forest, Autumn and Crew; brother, Jay Alewel (Terri), sister, Sheri Higinbotham (Mike); Stepfather, Ralph Alewel; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Scott will be cremated. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (open house) at JT’s Event Center, 107 E. Wall St., Harrisonville, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to c/o Heather Newell @ P.O. Box 1792, Raymore, MO 64083 or if you prefer to memorialize Scott in another way, please consider donating to the Missouri Department of Conservation, in memory of his great love of wildlife and the outdoors.