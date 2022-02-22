Wanda Mae Gossell, 90, of Raymore, MO, passed away on Feb. 17, 2022. She was born on April 17, 1931, in Bendavis, MO, to Oval and Matilda (Burns) Williams. She was a 1949 graduate of Riverton (Kansas) High School. After graduation from St. John’s School of Nursing in Joplin, MO in 1952, Wanda began her life-long career in Nursing.

Wanda married Edward G. Gossell on Aug. 23, 1952, and moved to Hewitt, MN. While living there, she worked in the Bertha Hospital and began raising their family in a tiny farmhouse with no running water. They later moved to Coggon, Iowa and she worked in the evening shift at Manchester Hospital. In 1963, the family moved to Toddville, Iowa. Wanda worked several years in the infant nursery at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids until taking a job as School Nurse with the Alburnett Community School System. There she stayed for twenty years, offering medical care for hundreds of families, assisting with injuries at sporting events, and lending a compassionate ear to students who just needed to talk. She started the Health Careers Club and inspired over fifty students to seek careers in the medical field.

After moving to Oklahoma in 1985, Wanda worked part time at Deaconess Hospital in Oklahoma City. She was one of only a few nurses who still dressed in white, including white dress, shoes and cap.

Wherever they lived, Wanda and Ed were active in their local churches. Wanda taught Sunday school, CYC and Vacation Bible School at the Toddville Free Methodist Church, as well as leading the Youth Group and supporting her children in Bible quizzing. She was most recently a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Raymore.

Wanda was involved in the community as well. She served in the Toddville, Iowa, neighborhood as 4H leader for many years. She donated blood through the Red Cross and served in free medical clinics in Oklahoma City. She enjoyed attending meetings of the Emerald Club and spending times with her friends in the Red Hat Club. She was a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Wanda enjoyed working in the library at Foxwood Springs, reading, playing cards. She and Ed had traveled to all fifty states and she was proud to say that she had climbed Diamond Head in Hawaii. But most of all, Wanda enjoyed spending time with her family. Thanksgiving and Fourth of July celebrations were always special family times.

Wanda donated a collection of nursing memorabilia to Mercy Hospital in Joplin, MO. Items from her years at St. John’s School of Nursing are on display inside the main entrance of the hospital.

Because of her dedication to the nursing field, Wanda and her sister Judy (also a nurse) gave a donation to Riverton High School as a scholarship to support a student who had declared an interest in nursing.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 63 years, Ed Gossell, who passed away in 2015 and many special friends, including her dear friend Bethel Sylvester. She is survived by her children Rosemary (John) Fisher of Columbia, MO, Janice (Eddie) Madden of Dripping Springs, TX, Bill Gossell of Phlugerville, TX, Betty Gossell of Sand Springs, OK and Greg (Nancy) Gossell of Lee’s Summit, MO. Also surviving is her sister Judy Hey (Linda Baker) of Pittsburg, KS. In addition, she has 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, 2 nieces and a nephew. Wanda leaves behind a multitude of friends, including Doug and Carol Creach and Jo Hunderdosse who had become like family.

The family wishes to thank St. Paul’s UMC, Foxwood Springs staff and Missouri Palliative Care and Hospice (especially McKenna) for all the love and care they have shown to mom. We appreciate your friendship, your skill and your kindness.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to The American Red Cross or St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

Funeral services were held on Monday, February 21, 2022 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 1111 W. Foxwood Dr. Raymore, Missouri 64083. Visitation began at 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment followed services at Belton Cemetery.

Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278