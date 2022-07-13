One suspect taken into custody after Pleasant Hill pursuit

At about 1 p.m. on July 10, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a call of shots fired in the 26000 block of 159th street in rural Pleasant Hill.
Deputies observed the suspect in a stolen vehicle near the scene and a pursuit ensued. The suspect’s vehicle continued through the streets of the Pleasant Hill area until a push bumper of a patrol vehicle was used to stop the pursuit.
The suspect exited the vehicle with a firearm in his hand. Deputies continued to advise the subject to drop the firearm however the suspect would not comply. Eventually an electronic taser device was deployed and deputies (with the assistance of the Pleasant Hill Police Department, and Missouri State Highway Patrol) took the subject into custody without further incident. He is currently being held at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office pending formal charges.
There are no other suspects outstanding. As this is an active investigation, additional information will be released when available.
