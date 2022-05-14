Optimist Club donates to library’s Summer Reading Program

Kasey Poindexter (left), Ron Inman (left), and Elizabeth Nachtigall (right) of the Cass County Library’s Northern Resource Center accept a donation from Ray-Pec Sunrise Optimist Club President Brian Mills. (Tyson Fisher/Raymore Journal)

May 14, 2022

The Ray-Pec Sunrise Optimist Club met May 3rd at IHOP. Guests were Kasey Poindexter, Ron Inman, and Elizabeth Nachtigall from the Cass County Library Northern Resource Center in Belton.

Guests provided details about what’s going on at our local library and what’s coming up. Starting this month, on Monday mornings at 9:30, there is a Spanish Language Storytime. There are a number of active book clubs at the library, including Connecting Point Book Club, Murder Among Friends Book Club, Tea Time Book Club, The Guys Book Club, and Book FANatics Book Club.

There are monthly Teen Volunteer Nights and Teen Hangout Nights. From June 1-August 1, kids, teens, and adults can earn books and other prizes during the Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program. Registration for that program begins Monday, May 23rd.

The details about all that’s happening at the library can be found by visiting the library at 1741 E North Avenue in Belton or going to www.casscolibrary.org.

Club President Brian Mills thanked the library staff for bringing us up to date and presented this year’s donation to the Summer Reading Program. The club has been one of the sponsors of the reading program for several years to aid and encourage the development of our community youth.

More information about the Northern Resource Center can be found in this Raymore Journal feature story.